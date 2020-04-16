German luxury carmaker, Audi on Thursday said it was planning to restart production at its main plant in Ingolstadt in Bavaria at the end of April, a spokeswoman said.

Initially, just one shift was planned, with additional shifts with a large time interval between them to be scheduled later to ensure that workers’ would not interfere at the entrance to the plant.

However, the spokeswoman did not disclosed exactly when the plant at Neckarsulm in the neighbouring state of Baden-Wuerttemburg would commence operations.

The VW subsidiary shut down production at both its German plants on March 23, as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, half of Audi’s 61,000 German workers are currently on short-time pay.

However, engine production had since resumed at Audi’s Hungarian plant at Gyor on Tuesday, but with just one shift, instead of the normal three.

The Volkswagen Group is planning to restart its VW plants from shortly in Zwickau in Eastern Germany and in Bratislava in Slovakia, with the remaining German plants and those in Portugal, Spain and the U.S. to follow suit.(dpa/NAN)