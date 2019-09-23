The head of the committee, Thomas Sternberg, who made this known in an interview with dpa ahead of the German Bishops’ Conference, said that although it made the reforms, it did not want to violate the canon law of the Vatican.

The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) says the German church has been able to make some reforms independently of Rome.

“We don’t want a national church; no one wants that.

“One of the Catholic Church’s biggest strengths is that it is global, and not national,” Sternberg said.

Sternberg added that in agreeing to a reform process, the German church was not violating canon law.

“It is the case that we can hold clear votes with majority resolutions (on whether to reform), but the individual bishop decides whether to implement them in his diocese,” he said.

Following revelations in recent years of sexual abuse of children by priests around the world, German bishops announced in spring, a reform process called the “synodal path” that would examine topics including power structures, sexual morality, celibacy, and role of women.

The ZdK, a lay body made up of representatives of Catholic organisations, is also taking part in the process.

The Vatican has warned German bishops against going it alone, saying that the church’s position on issues such as the treatment of women was a global matter.

Sternberg said there were some matters that German Catholics were able to determine independently of Rome.

“For instance, how the church in Germany is organised, who makes financial decisions, what role female pastoral advisors can fulfil, and much more.

“The German church can decide these matter without consultation from Rome,” Sternberg added.

The bishops’ conference runs from Monday until Thursday, with the synodal path reform process among the topics to be discussed. (dpa/NAN)