German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz is visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, with European policy on their agenda.

Earlier, the Franco-German Council of Ministers was due to meet in Fontainebleau near Paris, but the meeting was postponed last week at short notice.

The reason given for the delay was the need for coordination on “bilateral issues,” a German government spokesperson said.

The Élysée Palace said that more time was needed for coordination on defence and energy, but that the delay did not imply anything about the state of Franco-German relations.

In spite of the delay, Scholz and Macron met on Thursday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, though they mainly talked about preparing the consultations with the other 25 heads of state and government in the bloc. (dpa/NAN)