Austrian-born Nigerian defensive midfielder, Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa has described his loan move from VfB Lübeck.to German club, Offenbacher Kickers, as a deal that will add values to his playing career.

The Bundesliga 3 deal was on a free transfer.

27-year-old Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa played in 31 games in the third division in the VfB Lübeck jersey last season.

Previously, the 1.89-meter-tall left-footer was under contract with Rapid Vienna and Floridsdorfer AC, among others. Born in Vienna, he played a total of 28 games in the Bundesliga and the second division of Austria for both clubs.

“I am very happy to be able to play at such an emotional club. This is exactly my thing!

“After they showed me the environment and the possibilities, there was no question for me whether I would accept the offer from Kickers Offenbach. I want to get fully involved here and be successful with the OFC,” said Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa, who was born to Nigerian parents.

Explaining reasons the club signed Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa, Thomas Sobotzik, Managing Director of OFC Kickers said that, “Due to his technical, strategic and physical abilities, Osa can be used very flexibly both in the defensive midfield and in the back row.

“As a so-called “late starter”, the former top talent of the Rapid Wien talent factory made his breakthrough in professional football in the past two seasons. We hope and count on Osa to be able to confirm and further expand these achievements at OFC”.

Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa joined Rapid Wien in 2010 from the amateur club Donaufeld. He made his professional debut for Rapid Wien in a 2–1 loss against Sturm Graz on 27 November 2016.

On 18 January 2019, Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa signed for the rest of the season with Floridsdorfer AC. He signed for German 3. Liga side VfB Lübeck on a one-year contract in July 2020.

