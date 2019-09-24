A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison by a court in Germany for stabbing a pregnant woman and killing her unborn child in a hospital.

The presiding judge, Folkmar Broszukat, said the Afghan man was found guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and induced abortion.

The 25-year-old man attacked the 25-year-old victim in a hospital room in the town of Bad Kreuznach in January.

The pregnant woman, who is from Poland, was saved after an emergency operation, but her unborn child died the following day.

The perpetrator was the father of the baby.

Prosecutors had called for a life sentence for the man, his lawyer, Olaf Langhanki, had asked for a sentence with a limited term, leaving the length to the court.(dpa/NAN)