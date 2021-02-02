(dpa/NAN)

A group of women angered by the lack of female representation in the German parliament complained to the country’s top court for constitutional matters but failed to convince the judges.

The complaint, referring to the 2017 Bundestag elections, was inadmissible, according to a statement released by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Germany’s last election saw the proportion of women in the national legislature decrease to less than a third.

Women made up just over half of voters that year but only a quarter of constituency candidates were female, while 34.7 per cent of electoral lists were made up of women.

The complainants challenged a lack of statutory provisions requiring gender balance in both constituency races and the party lists, which exist in tandem under the country’s two-vote electoral system.

However, the top court said they failed to show any legal requirement on the part of the federal legislator to ensure such fair representation.

The statement noted that the judges did not pass judgement on whether enshrining such gender parity in law would be compatible with the country’s constitution.