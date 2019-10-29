German Economy Minister, Peter Altmaier, took a bad fall on Tuesday as he was walking off a stage at a digital summit.

The incident happened after Altmaier gave the opening speech at the government-sponsored event in the north-western city of Dortmund.

A spokeswoman said he tripped on some stairs.

Paramedics attended to him as he lay on the floor, shielding him from view with a black sheet.

The room, where the event was taking place, was cleared of people.

An ambulance took Altmaier to a hospital shortly thereafter, sources told dpa.

They said he was conscious and had already thanked his doctors for the care they provided. (dpa/NAN)