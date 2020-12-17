(dpa/NAN)

An event promoter in Germany won his appeal against Tina Turner on Thursday, in a row over an image used in a poster to advertise the veteran pop sensation’s musical in the country.

Turner, 81, was successful in suing the Bavarian company back in January when a regional court in Cologne ruled that the doppelganger pictured in promotional material for the show “Simply The Best, The Tina Turner Story’’ could give the wrong impression

A doppelgänger is a biologically unrelated look-alike, or a double, of a living person.

In fiction and mythology, a doppelgänger is often portrayed as a ghostly or paranormal phenomenon and usually seen as a harbinger of bad luck.

Other traditions and stories equate a doppelgänger with an evil twin.

But the concern was that the image, alongside the star’s name, could lead people to believe that Turner herself was appearing on stage, which was not the case.

However, Cofo Entertainment challenged this ruling in a higher court in Cologne, which overturned the previous decision.

The row could continue, with the option for further appeal at the Federal Court of Justice, Germany’s highest court for criminal and civil proceedings.

According to the Cologne higher regional court, the question of whether artistic freedom overrides the right to one’s own image remains unresolved.