German Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, on Wednesday, said a woman should again be appointed to the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB) following the surprise resignation of the German representative.

“I believe that we always have to look in the society that we are living in at how these bodies are composed.

“ Purely male arrangements are not a good idea,’’ Scholz told private broadcaster RTL’s breakfast programme.

Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the only woman on the board, which runs the ECB’s day-to-day affairs, unexpectedly announced her resignation at the end of September.

She leaves her post at the end of October but she did not make public her reasons for resigning.

The latest in a string of German resignations from senior ECB positions over the years has been taken as a signal of disapproval at the ECB’s low interest rate policy, and more particularly, its asset purchases.

German media have suggested the Vice President of Germany’s Bundesbank, Claudia Buch and Isabel Schnabel, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts, as possible replacements.

Scholz declined to comment on the speculation on a future candidate. (NAN)