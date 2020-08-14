German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the “historic step” taken by Israel and the UAE to establish full diplomatic ties.

Germany’s top diplomat passed on the message in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, a statement shared by Foreign Ministry says.

“The normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE is an important contribution to peace in the region,” Maas said.

He also acknowledges the fact that the Israeli government had suspended its annexation plans.

“We hope that this agreement serves as a gateway for further positive developments in the region and gives the Middle East peace process new impetus,” he said.(dpa/NAN)