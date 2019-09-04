Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The German Government has officially reached out to the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to express concern over attack on him by members of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Germany, Abuja, Mrs. Regine Hess, in a letter addressed to Ekweremadu dated August, 26 expressed regret over the attack.

Hess said the German government was taking the matter seriously and assured Ekweremadu that the case will be dealt with by competent authorities according to German laws.

“I learnt with great concern about the events in Nuremberg during the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival. In the name of the German Embassy, I want to express my heartfelt regret and my sincere hope that you are in good health.

“The Foreign Office is taking this incident very seriously. Right away, our Protocol got in contact with the Police in Nuremberg who is investigating the matter. Please rest assured that the matter will be dealt with by the competent authorities according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany,” Hess wrote.

An official of the German Embassy had told Daily Sun exclusively that the government was aware of the attack on Ekweremadu and assured it would deal with the perpetrators according to its laws.

The letter to Ekweremadu by the German Government came on the heels of media reports credited to Mr Sandmann, First Chief Commissioner of Police, Mittelfranken, Germany, that the police in Germany were still investigating the attack on Ekweremadu.