German leaders congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday on winning the Brazilian presidential election, with the centre-left government in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter that he hope that the result would bolster the fight against climate change.

Scholz also said he looks forward to “close and trusting cooperation,” particularly on issues of trade and climate protection.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote in a congratulatory letter to the left-wing politician: “Germany stands ready to breathe life into the strategic partnership between our countries for the benefit of both our societies and the future of our planet.

“Be it economic crises, the shaping of our energy supply or the transformation to a sustainable economy it stands ready.”

The climate would be a big winner from Lula’s election, said Foreign Minister and Green Party member Annalena Baerbock.

“The result gave rise to hope that “the unrestrained deforestation of the Brazilian rainforest would soon come to an end and that Brazil would again be one of the drivers of our joint fight in the climate crisis.”

Lula claimed victory in Sunday’s runoff with 50.9 per cent of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.1 per cent according to official figures.

Bolsonaro has not acknowledged defeat. (dpa/NAN)