An autopsy of two German parcel warehouse workers has revealed that they died of natural causes, police announced on Thursday.

The workers at the warehouse in the central German town of Haldensleben died within 24 hours of each other, prompting an investigation into whether they had ingested harmful substances.

The deceased, aged 58 and 45, were found at different parts of the facility earlier this week.

One of the deceased had collapsed at the dispatch centre and another was in the driver’s seat of a transport vehicle.

“The crime scene work was very extensive and meticulous.

“There was no evidence of harmful substances,’’ police spokesman Frank Kuessner said. (NAN/dpa)