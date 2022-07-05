Hundreds of German police carried out multiple raids early on Tuesday as part of an international operation targeting people-smuggling gangs.

Police in the city of Osnabrück in north-western Germany said the raids focused on the area around the city, as well as Bremen and Stuttgart.

Police in Britain, Belgium, France and the Netherlands were also involved.

The operation was being led by the European authorities Europol and Euro just.

Details on the raids is expected to be released later in the day.(dpa/NAN)