A German court on Thursday handed a 43-year-old male school teacher a prison sentence for sex crimes involving children.

Rejecting an application from the prosecution for a more lenient suspended sentence and setting a signal for future practice.

“It must be made clear to all that there will be no suspended sentences on parole any more for crimes as serious as this,” the court sitting in Bonn said.

“We are of the opinion that this is the correct signal.’’

The unnamed man received a sentence of two years and nine months for child abuse and the possession of child pornography.

The teacher was found to have conducted live internet chats in 15 cases over more than a year with girls aged between eight and 12, taking them into acts of a sexual nature or performing such acts for them.

He saved the chats on his computer. They were found, along with child pornography files, when his home was searched in March 2018.

There were originally 44 cases. Many were dropped, as forensic specialists were unable to assess whether the girls involved were younger than 14.

The prosecution had called for a two-years suspended sentence.

There are other consequences for the teacher,he loses the civil servant status enjoyed by German teachers, along with all his accumulated pension rights.(dpa/NAN)