Inspite of entering a partial lockdown this week to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many Germans are still expecting Christmas to be a bleak affair this year, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Just one third of those surveyed said they were worried about the outlook regarding the pandemic, according to the poll conducted by the research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa, but half are expecting Christmas this year to be rather less than joyous.

Specifically, 52 per cent fear that households will have to celebrate separately, while 53 per cent believe that restaurants, pubs and cafes will remain closed during the holiday season.

Germans are even more pessimistic when it comes to their much-loved Christmas markets, as well as church services, concerts and New Year’s Eve parties.

Two out of three respondents expect that such events will have to be cancelled during the coronavirus winter. (dpa/NAN)