German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that an aid package worth up to 750 billion euros (816.38 billion dollars) that the government announced on Monday was just an initial step in tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

“The federal government is clear that we view this package of measures as just the first step,” Altmaier told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We know that the time to implementation is critical. We want to make sure help arrives as quickly as possible,” he added.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to mull a post-virus stimulus package, but discussions within the government on the measures are still at “a very early stage”, a senior official with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.

It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday. (Reuters/NAN)