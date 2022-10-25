Experts are convening in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine at a conference organised by the European Commission and by Germany.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is scheduled to be among those attending, after he opened a German-Ukrainian business forum on rebuilding the war-torn nation held in Berlin on Monday together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will be a “generational mission” that requires a strategy on the level of the “Marshall Plan,” Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier.

Through the Marshall Plan, the United States financed reconstruction in European countries following World War II to the tune of billions of dollars between 1948 and 1952.

Tuesday’s conference should be beacon of hope for Ukraine, Scholz who is the current chair of the Group of Seven (G7) said at the weekend.

“The point is that we are now sending a signal of hope, in the midst of the horror of war, that things are looking up again.”

The International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine will be opened by Scholz and von der Leyen.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is scheduled to address participants with a keynote speech, according to the event website. (dpa/NAN)