Germany has rejected a US request to send ground troops to help combat Daesh militants in Syria.

“When I say that the government intends to continue with its ongoing measures in the framework of the anti-IS [Daesh] coalition, then that means no ground troops,” German government spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said.

US special representative for Syria and the anti-Islamic State coalition, James Jeffrey, told the German news agency DPA and Die Welt newspaper that he wanted “Germany to provide ground troops, partly to replace US soldiers” in northern Syria.

Reuters reported that Germany’s rejection of the US request is likely to anger US President Donald Trump who wants Berlin to play a bigger military role in the Middle East.

