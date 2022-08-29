Germany’s energy regulator said that the country would receive natural gas from France by October, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to re-orient its energy supplies away from Russian sources.

Federal Network Agency president, Klaus Müller said on Monday that “intensive talks are being held with France.”

He said France has significant liquid natural gas (LNG) capacity, but did not specify what kind of volume of gas could be delivered.

“One of the “technical challenges” was that France adds an odour to its gas for safety reasons at a different stage, while Germany adds the odour at a local level.’’

Müller said a risk assessment was being carried out with German industrial partners when it came to using French gas, but the risk was currently deemed to be justifiable. (dpa/NAN)