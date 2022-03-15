From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the confusion that has bogged down the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), German Government, yesterday pledged to invest 13 billion euros in the industry.

Speaking at the launch of the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) guidelines for Solar mini-grid projects in Nigeria, the Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms Ina Hommers, said that the German Government would invest 13 billion euros in phase two of the project which will end in 2022.

GIZ is Deutsche Gesellschaft

für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

In his remarks, on the launch of the ESMP Guidelines in Abuja, the Minister of State Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, represented

by the Permanent Secretary, Engineer Hassan Musa said: “Part of the mandate of the Federal Ministry of

Environment is to encourage the use of clean sources of energy and ensure environmental protection in

Nigeria. It is in this vein that the ministry developed and approved an abridged ESMP Guidelines for solar

mini-grids that will not only encourage more investments into the sector but ensure that our environment is protected in the process”.

In his remarks, the Director, Environmental Assessment Department of the Federal Ministry Environment (FMEnv), Mr Abbas Suleiman, elaborated on the key implications of the ESMP Guidelines for the sector and the environment.

“Given the exemption of solar power projects from requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and the peculiarity of solar mini-grids, it became imperative to develop a guideline that will regulate not just the environmental

issues pertaining to these projects but the health and social aspects as well. The guideline is an encompassing document that provides a simplified step-by-step guide for developers and regulators on the activities to be carried out toward the approval of an ESMP, during the lifetime of a solar mini-grid as well as

during project decommissioning” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Section, Economic Co-operation and Energy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Inga STEFANOWICZ, reiterated that the EU will continue to

strongly support and contribute towards Nigeria’s vision for a clean and sustainable environment.

“The EU’s support towards the development of the ESMP guidelines aims to encourage higher

investments into the solar mini-grid sector, which will ultimately increase access to clean and affordable

electricity in rural and peri-urban communities across Nigeria”she noted.

Similarly, the Head of Programme, NESP, Mr Duke Benjamin expressed NESP’s delight to have provided technical assistance to the FMEnv in developing the ESMP Guidelines. “We are glad to have supported the

ministry not only in developing the ESMP Guidelines, but in facilitating several stakeholders’ workshops and a public hearing, to collate feedbacks and contributions from key stakeholders and experts in the sector”, he said.