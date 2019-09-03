Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The German government has officially reached out to the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to express concern over the attack on him by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Germany, Abuja, Mrs. Regine Hess, in a letter addressed to Ekweremadu dated August 26, 2019, expressed regret over the attack.

Hess further said the German government was taking the matter seriously and assured Ekweremadu that the case would be dealt with by competent authorities according to German laws.

“I learnt with great concern about the events in Nuremberg during the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival. In the name of the German Embassy, I want to express my heartfelt regret and my sincere hope that you are in good health.

“The Foreign Office is taking this incident very seriously. Right away, our protocol got in contact with the police in Nuremberg who are investigating the matter.

“Please rest assured that the matter will be dealt with by the competent authorities according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany,” Hess wrote.

Recall that an official of the German Embassy had told our correspondent exclusively that the German government was aware of the attack on Ekweremadu and assured it will deal with the perpetrators according to its laws.

The letter to Ekweremadu by the German Government came on the heels of media reports credited to Mr Sandmann, First Chief Commissioner of Police, Mittelfranken, Germany, that the police in Germany were still investigating the attack on him.