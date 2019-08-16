German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed the desire to hold one-on-one talks with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the near future to talk about Brexit and other issues of mutual interest.

Spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert made this known in Berlin on Friday.

Seibert said that the meeting would take place soon, but did not give a date.

Downing Street declined to comment on a possible meeting when contacted by dpa.

Both leaders will, however, be attending the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26.

Johnson’s schedule for the summit will be released on Monday.

The British prime minister has said he will take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31, “do or die.”

He has pledged to leave the EU with or without an agreement if the bloc does not agree to major changes to the deal that was hammered out with his predecessor, Theresa May, but has repeatedly been rejected by the British parliament.

The EU has rejected making any changes, giving rise to increased fears of a no-deal Brexit with potentially severe economic and other consequences. (dpa/NAN)