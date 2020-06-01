Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has outlined Nigeria’s expectations from Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr, following the extension of his contract.

The minister, while speaking in an interview said he was not averse to the contract extension, but insisted that Nigerians must get results if the German coach must stay on.

“The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is statutorily in charge of the growth and development of football in Nigeria. Of course under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Even before I became minister, there are processes and procedures that are followed when it comes to bringing on a new national coach or renewing the contract of a coach, who is already in the house and I think it was important for us to follow the processes and procedures in place.

“For Rohr, because he had been signed on earlier, he deserved to be given the right of first refusal, that was what the NFF did and that was what I also allowed to happen. It is best practices, it is global practices, but the NFF also had a review of his performance in the last three to four years and based on that review, his new contract had new conditions that never existed before. Some of them bordering on mode of payment, some of them bordering on technical issues regarding the development of our football and that to me, is fundamental.”