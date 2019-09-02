Steven Gerrard has named Englishman, Jonathan Flanagan as the only one of his players, who didn’t disappoint when Celtic visited the Ibrox and made away with all three points at stake.

Super Eagles first-time invitee, Joe Aribo played for 70 minutes and his compatriot, Sheyi Ojo came on at halftime in place of central midfielder, Glen Kamara, but the duo could do nothing as the home side fell to an Odsonne Edouard first half strike and a late Jonny Hayes clincher.

After the game, Rangers manager, Gerrard reserved some strong words for himself and all his men, bar former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan, in his interview with Sky Sports and monitored by Soccernet.ng

“Our performance collectively and individually wasn’t good enough to win a derby,” he said.

“I’m part of that, so I’ll take as much responsibility that comes my way.

“To win these games, we have to win more one-v-ones than the opposition, but I think there’s only one player, who can hold his head up high and that’s Jon Flanagan.

“I don’t think Celtic outplayed us, they just pressed us hard and were effective in their game plan. We couldn’t handle their direct play.”

Rangers prior to the match had won their last two games at home to the champions and were well poised to make it three wins in three at the Ibrox. But Celtic had other plans putting in an efficient display that left Gerrard and Rangers in pain.

“It’s a tough one to take but I know why we haven’t won the game and that’s because, across the board, we weren’t good enough,” he continued.

“In hindsight you can always look at the team you’ve picked and the game plan. I don’t want to stand here and pass on all the blame to the dressing room – they have been fantastic for me. We are four points better off that at this time last season.

“It’s a blow to lose an Old Firm game but, when the dust settles, we are three points behind and there’s an awful lot of football still to play, but I’m part of why it went wrong today.”