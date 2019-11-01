Rangers of Scotland coach, Steven Gerrard, has showered praises on Nigerian duo of Joseph Aribo and Sheyi Ojo for their star performances in the club’s 4-0 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool legend expressed his delight at the performance of his men after two goals each from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack saw the Ibrox giants record their biggest ever victory at Ross County.

Aribo was terrific for the entire duration of the tie, providing two glorious assists and seeing another effort crash against the woodwork as the Light Blues dominated from start to finish in front of 6, 575 supporters at the Global Energy Stadium.

A beaming Gerrard, thereafter, named the Nigerian duo of Aribo and Sheyi Ojo, who also claimed an assist, among the stars who were particularly impressive on the night.

“I’m very pleased,” Gerrard told RangersTV.

“It’s three important points just before we go into a semi-final, so it was important we kept focused tonight, and I thought we started the game on the front-foot, competed really well and we earned the right to play.

“Then, our quality came through and we scored four excellent goals. There are a lot of positives – a clean sheet as well and a lot of strong performances. The fans too were excellent.

“Tav [James Tavernier] was superb and I am pleased for him as obviously he has been in the firing line of late, but I thought he was immaculate tonight.

“Ryan Jack with two goals – he got excited! Plus, another couple for Buff [Alfredo Morelos], so I am very pleased.

“I thought we got sloppy in the last 20 minutes – the game is won, but I want the standards to remain the same because goal difference could be important, and I don’t want us putting ourselves where we are risking injury and taking too many touches and slowing things down; so we need to just remain with the same standards all the way through.

“But, in the main, it was a very strong performance. Ryan was outstanding in his performance, and I had the luxury where I was able to take him off and rest him as he is so important for us.

“But he scored two fantastic goals from the edge of the box and Buffalo, I think Sheyi [Ojo] does magnificently well for the first goal – passes it, runs and then puts a delicious ball to the back post.