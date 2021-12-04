Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is interested in adding more firepower to his attacking lineup, with Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu one of the players the English manager is looking to sign in January.

It has been a fantastic couple of weeks for Gerrard since leaving his head coach role at Scottish giants Rangers.

After picking up his appointment as Villa manager in November, Gerrard has led the Claret & Blue Army to two victories from three Premier League games. The other was a narrow 2-1 defeat to league champions Manchester City at the Villa Park in midweek.

But despite seeing his side net five times in that run, the former Liverpool man is still not satisfied with his team’s goalscoring output.

Ollie Wilkins struck the consolation goal against Pep Guardiola’s men on Wednesday, but it was only his fourth goal in 12 appearances this term.

Strike partner Danny Ings has contributed another three in 10 games. And aside from midfielder John McGinn, no other Villa player has scored more than once in the Premier League.

A proven goalscorer is urgently needed at Villa Park, and not many have been more prolific than Genk’s Onuachu over the past 18 months.

