Liverpool legend and Glasgow Rangers of Scotland manager, Steven Gerrard, has described Nigeria’s Sheyi Ojo as a game changer, following his impressive showing in his side’s 1-0 win over Eredivisie side, Feyenord, in their Europa League opener at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s men dominated the game in opening minutes of the encounter, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough until in the 23rd minute when Nigerian star, Sheyi Ojo, scored a beautiful goal.

The youngster almost scored his second goal of the night, but his shot hit the woodwork before the break.

It ended 1-0 in favour of the Gers and their manager was pleased with Ojo’s well-taken goal.