By CHRISTY ANYANWU

Today is just the right day to make that fantastic bedroom statement with an elegant, sensual lingerie that sets the right mood for you and your partner.



Ladies, your lingerie should speak volumes about how chic and trendy you are. And you have various types to choose from, ranging from lace, embroided, cotton, silky to chiffon lingerie.



Red significantly represents love but you could also have diverse colours for your underwear and night clothes. No matter the colour you choose, just make sure it is comfortable.



“It would not be a bad idea for men to choose and buy sexy lingerie for their wives as Valentine gift,” says Ruth Dapper, CEO of Her Secrets fashion label.