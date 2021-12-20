From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates interested in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to get their National Identification Number (NIN) ready being a mandatory requirement for the registration.

It said they will begin the sale of the 2022 UTME application document soon, advising candidates that do not have their NIN to begin the process of getting NIN and other things as early as possible so they could stand a better chance of early registration when the portal will open.

JAMB introduced NIN in the 2020 UTME exercise as part of measures to fight impersonation and other forms of examination malpractices being witnessed during the examination.

JAMB in its weekly bulletin, said the early advice was necessary to get the candidates informed on what’s expected of them, so they can prepare ahead of time.

According to the bulletin, ‘JAMB will soon commence the sale of application documents/ registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

‘The Board, is at the moment, engaging its core functionaries in a series of intensive training exercises to ensure that once the date is announced, the stage would have been set for yet another hitch-free exercise.

‘The release of this information is in line with the Board’s determination to ensure that candidates who are desirous of enrolling are ready and prepared. It’s also expected to serve as a wake-up call so that all who may want to register would have gone to first obtain their NIN which is a major prerequisite for the UTME registration.

‘For those who may want to obtain any of the two application documents, they are advised to get their NIN, familiarise themselves with the Board’s Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), which would give them an idea of the course requirements and the syllabus they are expected to cover for the examination.’

The Board said it has put adequate measures in place, not only to checkmate those who may want to cheat but also strengthen all administrative procedures for the smooth prosecution of any candidate, centre or even staff of the Board found to have been involved in any infraction starting from the registration exercise.