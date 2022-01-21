Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is on for the Nigerian Idol season 7, which kicks off February 6 on DStv and GOtv.

Sponsored by Bigi drinks and co-sponsored by Binance, the show will have top entertainers like D’banj and Simi as judges. However, On-Air-Personality, IK Osakioduwa will be returning as the show’s host alongside Obi Asika, who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said: “Obi Asika, D’banj and Simi combined to bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season.”

Expressing his excitement at being a judge on the show, D’banj said, “When I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol, I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my own strategy, so viewers should expect a bang.”

On her part, Simi said: “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Commenting, Obi Asika stated: “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I did last year.”