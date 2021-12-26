For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Mountains are different things to different people depending on what they are going through. Mountains could represent troubles, challenges and difficulties of different kinds. Jesus has given us a master key to dealing with mountains. He said, ‘whosoever shall say unto this mountain.’ The prescription here for dealing with mountains is to speak to them.

Speak to that mountain which you are facing, tell it to move. The Bible doesn’t say, we should pray about the mountain. This is where a lot of Christians miss it. Most people cry and pray to God about mountains which they are faced with. They end up being discouraged when, after praying, nothing happens. God has already revealed here what He wants you to do with the mountain. He said, ‘whosoever shall say unto this mountain be thou removed and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt, he shall have whatsoever he saith’

Note also that Jesus did not say whosoever shall talk about the mountain they are facing. Most people rather speak about the mountain rather than speaking to the mountain. When you make sentences like, ‘things have been so difficult these days, I have been going through a lot recently, it feels like everything is just falling apart.’ You are talking about your problems rather than speaking to the problem.

Some people say, ‘You know I have been climbing a lot of mountains these days.’ God never sent you on mountain climbing.’ Mountains of problems and difficulties are to be spoken to, not climbed. Others try to go around the mountain by avoiding them. Don’t avoid the mountain, speak to it. Speak to that problem, don’t murmur or complain about it. Tell the problem what you desire to see. If you want the problem to leave, tell it to leave.

When Jesus was hungry in Mark 11:12, He approached a fig tree to see if He could get something to eat from it. He was disappointed when He found no fruit on it because it was not time for figs to fruit yet. Jesus did not spend His time talking about how much the tree has disappointed Him after that incidence. Most people would actually take up a discussion with the disciples about the tree, talking about the behaviour of the tree.

Jesus rather answered by speaking to the tree;

Mark 11: 14… And Jesus answered and said unto it, No man eat fruit of thee hereafter forever. And his disciples heard it.

God wants you to speak to that situation in your life and command it to change. If your car is misbehaving, speak to it; if your bank account is misbehaving by being empty, speak to it, tell it to become full. That mountain is waiting for your command, tell it what you want it to do and it will obey you.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

When you speak to the mountain, do not wake up every morning to check your windows to see if it has moved. Believe that what you said shall come to pass. Make sure you don’t allow the devil to plant a seed of doubt in your heart. If it looks like the mountain isn’t moving in your eyes, do not cast away your confidence by becoming discouraged; rather begin to praise God because the mountain is obeying your faith.

Psalm 92:12-14… The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree: he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Those that be planted in the house of the LORD shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and flourishing;

God’s promise for everyone who is born again and made righteous through faith in Christ Jesus is that you shall flourish like the palm tree. As you go into this new month this is the ‘thus saith the lord for you’. The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree!

The Hebrew word translated flourish in this scripture also means to blossom or to break forth. The spirit of the lord says this month He will show himself as the Lord of our Breakthrough! Expectations of many shall be granted as the anointing for breakthrough manifests this month.

Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. The key to this flourishing is being planted in the house of Lord. The house of God is the place of His presence. God revealed Himself as Baalperazim or the Lord of the breakthrough to David after David had spent some time enquiring of the lord in the place of prayer in 2Samuel 5:19-20

God shall breakthrough any and every barrier of limitation by the power of the Holy Spirit. The secret is enquiring of the lord, spending time in God’s presence in prayer and worship. They that wait upon the lord shall renew their strength, they shall month up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not go weary, they shall walk and not faint.

If you wish to know about us, or to hear more of our teachings, you can reach us via the numbers shown on this column, or join us live during our services via live streaming on www.diplomatstv.com. You can also subscribe to the soft copy of our daily devotional by sending a text message, ADD ME, to +27631814824, +2348052800948 or +27720809077 or through an email, using the email address shown here and we will be glad to reach you.