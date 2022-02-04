The Redmi Note 11 series, the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology accessible and affordable, is set to make its debut in Nigeria.

Come Wednesday February 9, the much-anticipated Redmi Note 11 series will be unveiled in Lagos, and already lovers of innovative mobile technology are excited.

As a hugely popular product series with over 240 million units sold worldwide, Redmi Note series continues the legacy of challenging what is possible. This series of mid-range devices is set to offer superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency, providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board.

According to a statement issued by Xiaomi, introducing the Redmi Note 11 series is just the beginning of the company’s 2022 objective to satisfy its fans’ appetite for cutting-edge technology and further elevate user experiences.

“The spirit of the Redmi Note 11 series also acts as a call-to-action to Xiaomi fans, inspiring them to rise to their everyday challenges while creating a better version of themselves,” the statement reads.