Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The president of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Solomon Adodo, has urged Nigerian youths to get ready to take over governance for the betterment of the country.

Solomon Adodo insisted that the younger generation must brace up for the challenges of building a society where everyone will be proud of. He stated at the inauguration of the newly elected officers of the FCT chapter of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), in Abuja.

Adodo said, “all hands should be on desk for the rescue of our there nation, Nigeria. May I also use this medium to call on Nigerian youths, as we have always sounded the message that we have potential, and like I always say, power is nothing without control”.

“We must bring our potential together, harness it and translate this potential to productivity.

“Youth may not have money or food in the kitchen, our shoes might be chopped on one edge, trecked from a corner of a city to the other, but for one thing, let us know that what keeps us as humans is our dignity, honour and our integrity. Let us not trade it for a pot of portage.

“Let us throw always the culture of politicians come to used us and this is why we are glands to identify with the NRM.To all Nigerian youths, let us prepare ourselves for power. We will not take over power in 2023, we will take over power now. What we do today determined where we will be in 2023” he said.

He therefore, commended NRM to have opened it doors for Nigerian youths to come in, as he assured them of cooperation and unity.

“we will make for ourselves a party, who will construct for themselves a ship to convene them and I am gland to say that, NRM is a major vehicle we shall be banking on, We shall be partnering with and shall be working together towards a greater and a better Nigeria.

“I will not fail to acknowledge one factor behind the confidence we have in the 2023 elections, it’s not the political godfather that you see today that will determined who will be the president, governors, the Senate and house of representative members.

“Here will determined it because God is with us. All the successes we have recorded as an organization, I missed no words, in saying that God have been behind us in all of these. We over came several hudos , because God has being with us and today we bring the present of God to NRM.

The chairman FCT chapter of National Rescue Movement NRM, Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu, in his remarks said the newly inaugurated executives have the capacity and charisma to pilot the affairs of the party in the Federal capital Territory.

He said his expectations from the newly inaugurated excos is the best of them all, so that they can collectively, in unionism and in partnership with all relevant youth bodies take over the mantle of leadership in the country come 2023.