The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps commandant, Enugu State, Aloysius Obiora has charged officers and men of the Command to get ready to work for the good and safety of Enugu State citizens.

Obiora gave this order at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Enugu, saying that it was time to work and not to tell stories.

This is contained in a statement from the Command Public Relations Officer, CSC Denny Manuel Iwuchukwu.

The commandant disclosed this in his office at a meeting with the Management staff of the Command.

Obiorah who assumed duty as the 11th Commandant in the state barely a week ago, said that he was not in the state to listen to fables of failures or business as usual.

He is in the state to make a difference, create an impact and contribute to the development of the state, according to him.

Obiora said that development of any economy and society depended on the prevailing security atmosphere in that environment.

He described Enugu as the capital of South East political zone and insisted that the collective interest of the geopolitical zone could not be toyed with.

The Security Chief said the incidences of insecurity in the state required a collective effort, promising that any outstanding contribution or performance of any personnel will be rewarded under his watch.

Commandant Obiorah extended a hand of fellowship to other security agencies in the state and promised a robust partnership to further strengthen the existing synergy.(NAN)