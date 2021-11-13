From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A wellness expert and beauty entrepreneur, Shola Adewumi, has emphasized the need for citizens to get professional massages, stating that it plays a vital role in ensuring that they live a healthy life.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun Reporter on Saturday, Adewumi while inaugurating her Beauty, Spa and Body-Pamper place, Vintage by Naomie, explained that massage prevents the human body from illnesses as part of its benefits treats aches and other minor health issues.

She further said that, the luxurious body-pamper place which is located at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state will offer a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, with a goal to help Nigerians enhance and maintain their health.

“I am deeply grateful to God for the realization of this dream of mine called Vintage by Naomie. The inspiration for this facility comes from the passion for helping and educating people on maintaining physical and psychological wellness. Vintage by Naomie which is now opened in Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos state, will mostly use organic and natural ingredients to offer the skin optimum luminosity.

“Our unique facilities and techniques help in the increase of blood oxygen levels and the release of toxins from the muscles. We have the best Ayurvedic consultants and trained therapists who work to provide adequate treatments and services to give citizens a strong healthy body, happy mind and radiant skin”, she said.

She urged busy personalities in the country to always take out time to relax and take good care of themselves after going through stress at their respective places of work in order for them to remain healthy.

“Whether male or female, we all need to relax. We need to take tension off our bodies. It is important to pamper ourselves. A lot of top personalities in the country are very busy and they go through a lot of stress daily, so they need regular body massages and baths that will keep them healthy”, she added.

The statement revealed that dignitaries such as; Kayode Thomas of Bell Oil and Gas, Bayo Oke Lawal of Orange Culture, Anita Brows, Jide Adenuga, Bridget Awosika, among others graced the occasion.