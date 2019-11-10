Christy Anyanwu

For years fashion forward ladies have been in love with animal skin-themed fabrics. The animal skin fashion trend continues to evolve and has never gone out of style.

These days there are lots of picks from animal skin. It could be a blouse, pants, skirt, sling back dresses, sandals, underwear, handbags, and a whole lot of others to pick. If you have one in your wardrobe now, in years to come your child or grand daughter would still rock same dress if well kept and maintained.

Any fashion forward woman definitely has one item of animal skin as a fashion piece. Which one do you have?