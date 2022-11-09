ThankGod Kelechi Johnny known professionally as “X-TWO J” is one of the emerging independent artists who has managed to make quite an impressive name for himself in the music circle and on the streets of Lagos causing every commercial mass transit driver having his photo stickers on their bus. One of his super powers remains his unapologetic, undisputed and never ending energy.

X-TWO J was born in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. At the age of 11 his father took him back to Abia State his state of origin, there he started his college.

His journey as an artist began in his college days at the age of 12. The artist from a young age was always attracted to the realm of creative arts where he finds solace and a channel to completely express himself and his experiences.

After his college days, X-TWO J self relocated to Lagos to pursue his talent and passion, he worked and bred around with artists like, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Skales, Solidstar, Ycee, Konga, and a lot more. And he has also performed along side 2Baba, Asa, P-Square,Terry G, Vector Peruzzi, BNXN, Rema,

Nasty C, and a lot more.

X-TWO J is known for his seduction style of afrobeat music, soft dulcet voice, romantic and seduction lyrics on soft noise sounds.

He works on the boundaries between notated and improvised music, electronic and acoustic fine sound and soft noise.

X-TWO J has an attributed voice and style unlike any other in the afrobeat genre with a vocal power that packs one serious punch. Add his opulent tone and texture reminiscent of afrobeat golden age

He started gaining fierce momentum in the world of music after the release of his 2 mixtape singles titled “LOVE YOU LIKE and LAPPY” same year he won the (2017 MTN MUSIC PLUS NEXTRATED ARTIST FIRST PRICE WINNER)

In 2018 X-TWO J concentrated his efforts in solidifying himself as an independent artist when he released a mixtape titled “NUDE SOUND”. He followed up with a visual of one the most stream song on the mixtap titled, “LOVE YOU LIKE” the video went viral and was a trend on Twitter for a week stretch, the song and video caught the attention of Nigerian celebrities with number one female Nigerian artist “Yemi Alade” tweeting severally about it.

In 2019, he released his eponymous debut EP “XX SOUND” which have received over 1million streams on all streaming platforms, the EP project was recorded and released in a space of a month.

On July 26, 2020, X-TWO J released his second EP titled “BLACK IS KING”, he made during the 2020 lockdown within a month, the EP surpassed 1.5 million streams.

He has achieved two successful concerts titled “X-TWO J EXPERIENCE” which got 2159 attendance and “COKER TO THE WORLD” which gathered about 3477 attendance.

X-TWO J who has surpassed 3.5 million streams on all streaming platforms, across all his releases has worked so hard to impress his listeners with his amazing sense of music and his songs have struck chords with the right people who has emerged to be his super fans. X-TWO J has always been passionate with music and his previous release has already managed to create a mark and will continue to do so in times to come.