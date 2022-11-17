From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on Igbo to participate actively in the 2023 general election.

It admonished Igbo to close ranks and vote for credible leaders.

The advice was contained in the address of the President-General, Prof. George Obiozor, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday.

Obiozor said it was incumbent on Igbo to actively participate in the election by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), voting for good candidates and protecting their votes.

“We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbo have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.”

He, however, lamented the funding gap militating against the organisation’s activities which has impeded the swift execution of projects and attainment of set goals.

He implored stakeholders in the Igbo project to rally round the organisation and enable it attain critical milestones for the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

On the security situation, Obiozor acknowledged the efforts and achievements of security forces but advised that a more robust approach, which would incorporate technology, be adopted to deepen the battle against criminality in the region.

“While we thank the security forces, we feel that more work needs to be done, especially in the area of intelligence gathering by the town unions and villages, as vigilantes and defenders.

“Ndigbo are not known for cold-blooded murderous activities. We are also not known for arson. It is most disturbing that we now experience ominous signs of radicalisation among a section of our youths. We will continue to appeal to all parents, political and religious leaders to put hands on deck to nip this menace in the bud before it portends a bleak future for our land.

“We’ll keep calling on security forces to deploy the instrument of digital technology to track down any internal and external forces that are inciting our people to destabilise our much cherished homeland.”