The management of GetFit Technologies Limited is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is improved, as it plans more community services to the Nigerian people.

While more is still needed to be done, GetFit Technologies Limited, which is popularly known as GetFitNG on the Instagram, believes the CSR service the company is doing now is being done qualitatively to show Nigerian people how valued they are.

Speaking on how important CSR is to the company, the CEO of GetFit Technologies Limited, Adekemi Oladipo said GetFitNG has done a lot to identify with Nigerians, adding that the company would continue to extend hands of fellowship to every segment of Nigerian society.

Part of the community service Getfitng has done lately was the donation of Stands for the Nigeria Police at city junctions in Abuja metropolis.

According to Oladipo,“Getfitng gave the police the Stands as part of our CSR community service to ensure these security officers are fully covered under the rain and sun when they are performing their duty on our roads. We not only get these Stands for the police, but we ensured that they are super strong to prevent accidents from T junctions.

“There was a time a driver ran into one of our Stands, the police on duty that day all came out without any scratch.

“We gave scholarships to all students of School of the Blind at GSS Kwali in Abuja for the 2020/2021 season. We also gave scholarships to 32 less privileged students at the GSS Kwali.

“We donated writing materials like dictionary, math sets and books to secondary schools in Abuja and we are still distributing to more schools.

“While these visits are still counting, we also paid courtesy visit to some orphanage homes in the FCT where we donated generously to service of humanity”, added the founder of Getfitng

Speaking about the Getfitfoundation, which the company is currently working on to help support Nigerians across the nook and crannies of the country, Oladipo, a woman of substance, who grew up in Lagos from a family of seven with Computer Science educational background, noted that Getfitng, as a beauty and fitness company, which feels the pulse of the nation, understands what it means to embark on philanthropic works in a developing nation like Nigeria.

She said that at all times, Getfitng would not for once deviate from its corporate Mission, which is “To bring high quality and best fitness wearable products and make them accessible. And to design products that fit seamlessly into your life so we can help achieve your health and fitness goals, whatever they may be. We are here to ensure we help restore and increase confidence!”

Getfit Technologies Ltd is the leading supplier of top-of-the-line fitness wearables in Sub-Sahara Africa.

