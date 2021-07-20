From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of the poverty cycle within 10 years is realisable with more synergy between government and the people.

He gave the assurance yesterdays in Suduje-Daura, Katsina State, when he commissioned the first National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Integrated Farm Estate in Suduje-Daura.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said reliance on oil had become a draw back on the economy over the years, with unpredictable and fluctuating global prices that made it more difficult to effectively plan budgets, implement and measure outcomes.

The President said the mainstay of the Nigerian economy remains agriculture, where the country already commands a competitive advantage, with good weather conditions for crop and livestock farming, available manpower and willingness to learn new skills, and good soil types for all season farming.

“I wish to restate my commitment that getting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is realisable. The country is robustly blessed with good weather conditions, good soil, human and material capacity, and a resilience to make a difference by all the hardworking youths.

“We can do it, and we will do it. No excuse will be good enough to remain a mono-economy with all the challenges in oil production and fluctuating global prices when we have vast opportunities in crop and livestock production,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.