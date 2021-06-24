Fear is a torment and, certainly, our country, our people are in fear. It has turned full circle, killing us, our economy, our hospitality and culture.

Fear and apprehension are the new game in town. Indeed, there is no denying that hoodlums, unknown gunmen, kidnappers and bandits are on parade across the country, yet they are not really in charge. From Lagos to Onitsha, Rivers to Cross River, Benue to Kaduna, Abuja to Sokoto, the crime poster boys of Nigeria are foisted on our conscience as the new law and order.

Significantly and notably, that is not the truth! Our state of minds, our hatred and our love for rumours, the snide side to salacious narratives of our country, remain our undoing.

Who do we blame or attribute this new storyline of uncertainty and insecurity about our dear country to? To some people, the media is to blame and, to others, the social media, and I wonder if those who are the first to cast the stone are not Nigerians. I also wonder and indeed encouraged myself to ignore the merchants of hate speech and postings against Nigeria, and go out there to find out the truth.

It’s written that knowing the truth sets one free and I believe, if all of us commit our minds to the truth factor, we can get our country back from the merchants of fear and anxiety.

In this quest, we all must, henceforth, double-check news and information coming from those around us and from the social media in particular. No doubt, there are also bandits of the social media, with swift fingers to pull this nation down and set us up against each other, Yoruba against the Hausa and Fulani against the Igbo. Again, I must submit, they still far from succeeding in their mission.

Are the governments doing enough to arrest this flow of negative image and information against our people and nation? No, you sure can bet, but, as citizens, we can ignore the government and become change agents, and a great channel of communication to rank Nigeria as a destination free from perceived failings and destruction.

In this first piece on the true face of our country, I will share with you what I saw and know about certain places, randomly selected across the country for my revalidation of great love and dedication to the best of our country. I will endervour to disappoint those who want to read about bloodlettings and other unsavory sides of the country. Every country has them aplenty.

For over three decades as a developmental journalist, I pride myself as having visited the 36 states of Nigeria, and the story, the reality, that Nigeria remains the Great Wonder of the World, with its deverse culture and tongues and endorsements, cannot be overemphasized. It is a truth that cannot be wished away and which the new merchants of fear and trepidation will never redefine.

So on this new call, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano fit into my itinerary, my rediscovery storyline. Again, the trip into Abuja was in the night, and having been abused by the fear of the city at night, and like other Nigerians on that late night flight into Abuja, fear of the city pervaded.

As “Omo eko”, and honed by intrepid experience, I made bold to get to my hotel in town without fear. For a while and for all the haters of our peace meant to achieve, the news about Airport Road being in darkness with predators waiting to waylay travellers had gained ground. Yes, the lighting on that major highway into the Federal Capital must be restored, but that is all to it.

My friends who rode to town with me were surprised that the predatory hoodlums did not set up camps on that highway. Hmmmm! One big fear factor and lies shut down.

Were there police checkpoints? Oh, yes, but there was no harassment and no octane voices in distress. Abuja is at peace!

Next day, Idu train station came into the equation. This trip was not about flying but a determined attempt to see Nigeria through various eyes of reasoning and reality. Idu Railway Station is certainly a huge statement in transportation. The Amina Mohammed Rail House and the adjoining infrastructure, tells of the Buhari administration’s agenda to leave a legacy.

“This is too huge, too ambitious,” a friend with me said. I dared to be arrested and took pictures. Why is this place not showcased, who is afraid of letting Nigerians and world know that Nigeria has shown faith to join the league of nations with admirable rail infrastructure? Questions and questions troubled my mind as I joined others, heading to Kaduna through this iconic window.

Experiences across the world flashed through my mind. From the United kingdom, Germany, Spain and Taiwan, you can bet we are closer to the reality than the enemies of our development can imagine. Though I worry about our poor maintenance culture, but I believe, if the private sector is factored into the future, the management and organization of the rail services across the country, Nigeria will rank first in Africa.

The passenger traffic was encouraging. It could be better. The car parking lots can be given a better face, a money-spinner and a hub of tourism attraction. Coming to watch and take pictures around the Idu and Rigasa stations should be a true story come true for family and friends.

Again, the security there was encouraging. The VIP lounge? I had a privileged tour and an offer of water and it is made to tailor your trip. Four stopover stations at Kubwa, Salam Gidan, Rijana and final stopover at Rigasa (Kaduna) gave me details of the enchanting landscapes and rural areas.

A lot of farms and farming surely tells the future of our agricultural tourism revolution. I didn’t see herders and other marauding beings. Children waving at us as the train lumbered through the green areas, defined other benefits unseen by the grandiose rail service.

At Rigasa, Kaduna, the bustling and hustling left the lying prophets in shame. A young boy, supposedly an unregistered porter, appeared from nowhere to help with my luggage.

I had to check him out and convinced he can help, I requested for a” safe” taxi Operator into the city. There’s a flourishing vehicles station at Rigasa and from here, one connect to Zaria, Kano, Sokoto and other parts of northern Nigeria.

As the taxi left the Rigasa park and detoured through the inner streets to avoid traffic on the highway into town, my friends spoke in hushed whispers and wanting to know what was going on.

This fear again, Kaduna under bandits and kidnappers, and my silence couldn’t help arrest their anxieties. The taxi driver seem to have picked up telepathically the concern and chatted up and reassured that Kaduna city is safe and sound.

After hotel formalities, it was time to eat and see the “ troubled” crocodile city. Vibrant and busting at seams, Kaduna showed no signs of being under siege nor kidnappers haven. We stopped over at a restaurant for lunch and were no longer looking behind us. At a super market and a suya spot, one can’t believe that Kaduna severally in the news as the headquarters of bandits and kidnappers, is the best place for holidays and business.

Though, incidents of unfortunate news of kidnappings seem localized to the rural areas, it is my firm believe that if we put our hearts to support government and the security agencies, the fear factor, visited on us through the reportage of wholesome insecurity across the country, would be a thing of the past. If you must travel, plan your trip ahead time, apart from saving you money, it will certainly encourage you to know that Nigeria is safe. If you are still in doubt, get through to a registered travel agent or tour Operator, and surely you will be amazed to know that all the news of killings across most states, are nothing but figments of satanic imaginations. Let me warn, keep your eyes open, don’t share your itinerary with strangers and if you are not sure of how to move around, get to a registered and certified travel agent, or call, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA),.