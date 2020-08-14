The function of real estate agents in contemporary society has become indispensable and at the same time complex, according to Maryland, US-based realtor, Kayla Oboh.

Oboh, popularly known as Kae Monae is the CEO of Homestart Realty.

She declared: “As a real estate agent, my foremost offering is home buying services, and my aim is to fit people into befitting homes.”

Explaining the dynamics of real estate marketing in today’s world of digital marketing and big data analytics, Oboh observed that professional real estate agents, like herself, require a dynamic and forward-thinking plan for advertising that is impactful and cost-effective.

Going specific, she continued: “I personally invest in the use of a copious amount of marketing strategies, including but not limited to utilizing marketing and advertising tools on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Zillow and, of course, the traditional word of mouth.”

The real estate agent who is very much active in the state of Maryland asserted that failure is unavoidable in running any business, citing instances from her experience. “I have experienced failures, from as small as losing clients for not being punctual due to circumstances beyond my control to as big as making unintended errors on legal paperwork. I have had to learn how to perfect my skills, study hard, take classes and apologize when I am wrong or have made a mistake,” she said.

For those weighing the option of pursuing a professional career as real estate agents, she offered valuable advice. “My advice is this: just start. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have it all figured out just yet. Or if you think no one will be interested in what you are offering. Just start, because that is the biggest hurdle. Even if you start at rock bottom, it can only be up from there,” she said.

Currently an undergraduate of the University of Maryland, Kae Monae hinted at plans to “roll out more services and products” from her firm while she also spoke of her penchant for entertainment which she admitted she explore from time to time quite profitably.

“While I devote my daytime in pursuit of real estate pursuits, I spend the night on Youtube,” she disclosed.