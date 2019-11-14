Dear Dr,

Can a woman receiving treatment for infertility get pregnant within a month of treatment at the doctors? My friend and I seem to argue about this point. Can you throw some light?

• Asabe Dunkwa, Jalingo, Adamawa

Dear Asabe,

It is possible. What prolongs fertility treatment and bedevils the outcome is the search for the cause of infertility characterized by various tests for both male and female; and the unpredictability of treatments and their effectiveness. To be fertile, the human female who is normal (in other words, all tests have been done and concluded with a proper treatable diagnosis or reason for the blockage of fertility) will have a certain specific time and period in her monthly cycle called her fertile period; and since this happens monthly, that is the proof that a woman can get pregnant in a month.

The following stories are true and reveal how and why it is possible to get pregnant within a short period. Listen to these ladies we have had the privilege to help

“Did she sleep with the Dr?” This question bothered me for the whole duration of my wife’s pregnancy until she delivered. You see, I had ZERO sperm count and it had been confirmed in several places before we met Dr. The best that could happen was to get a turnaround in at the least three months as other doctors had told me but in just ONE month after my wife and I went to see the Dr; she was pregnant!!! When my wife finally decoded my body language at the eighth month of pregnancy, she went, in anger to report me to my elder brother and stopped to tell Dr what she had discovered –that I was thinking that he, the Dr slept with her!!! She threatened to pack away to punish me. Dr. encouraged her to rather stay and that God would vindicate her. He did. Our baby girl was my spitting image; no need for DNA paternity tests!!

My daughter looks so much like her mother, it is gratifying. We did not have funds, but this Dr. encouraged us and went on with our treatment, agreeing for me to pay later; but when, after our girl was born, I came to pay him he had forgotten how much we were to pay; that’s how understanding and human Dr is. We are blessed to have met him.

We came to see Dr. in great distress – my earlier ultrasound report had reported I was indeed pregnant, but the second one about four months later from the same place found no baby in my womb. Our doctors could not explain what happened but were adamant there was no baby now. When we saw Dr. he smiled and told us he would treat us and the baby would re-appear again on ultrasound after his treatment; we were just to simply follow his instructions. He treated us and we followed the instructions. Our baby boy was seen at ultrasound by the same doctors after the Dr’s treatment; I delivered a baby boy and the baby is fine.

I had done ultrasound and had been told that this my second baby was a girl but I was worried because I had had reason to think it was a boy I was carrying in my womb. My dreams which usually come true do not deceive me. I had had a girl previously who looked like a boy!!! Again, I worried because my evil sister-in law had quarreled with me and taunted me by swearing I would never have a baby boy in their family because a witch-doctor/medicine-man had told her so. When I saw Dr, instead of the usual platitudes I got from doctors, he listened to me carefully and seemed to believe me and take what I said seriously. He said he understood my case and that I would deliver a boy despite repeated ultrasound reports that said I was going to have a girl. We entered into the treatment phase which I found hectic. At the end of the treatment, I delivered a boy and my people (my in-laws and even my own family) got the shock of their lives!!!

After years of waiting to conceive, my husband and I believed God’s time is the best but Dr challenged that thinking; he told us we could get pregnant in the short period of a month if we were serious. We didn’t believe it but just followed Dr’s instructions to treat “female whites” or candidiasis which was the only reason we went to see him in the first place. I realized that the three months it took before I got pregnant of my baby boy could have been just one month, truly, if I had been more serious. Thank you, Dr

When we came to see him, this Dr implied we could get pregnant within a month. After waiting 5 years, that was certainly impossible, we thought. But our muddled thinking was straightened out by Dr’s fertility coaching sessions. Thank God we followed diligently. The second month, my husband was travelling to go for a Seminar in another city and Dr impressed on me that on no excuse must I fail to follow my husband to the seminar. I did and I got pregnant that same month!!!

You can get pregnant super-fast. Just visit www.mediamedix.blogpot.com and/or call the help-lines.