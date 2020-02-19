The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have again raised the alarm over impending heavy rainfall and severe flooding in some states and local governments across the country. According to NIMET, this year’s rainfall will commence in the southern states by February 28 and cease by December 28, while for the northern states, it will start by June 22 and end by September 26. Consequently, NIHSA has urged states and local governments to be prepared for possible incidents of flooding before the onset of rainy season.

The Director-General of NIHSA, Clement Eze, disclosed that last year’s floods, which caused havoc in many parts of the country and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, would have been less destructive if preemptive measures were taken to mitigate their impact.

We recall that last year’s flooding was among the worst the country had witnessed. From available data, flash floods affected no less than 124 local governments across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as over 210,117 persons. The floods led to the death of 171 persons while 130,610 others were displaced. To forestall the damaging effects of the impending floods, we call on the states and local governments to heed the warning issued by the weather agencies and do the needful. We say this bearing in mind that a stitch in time saves nine. We agree with the NIHSA boss that this is the right time to prepare for the inevitable rain and the floods. We urge the relevant agencies and departments of government across the country to work together with federal agencies in charge of flooding to ensure that the looming disaster is averted.

What is required therefore is timely and requisite action that would go far enough to remedy the predicted catastrophe. It is worthy of note that 16 of the 36 states of the federation are at the most risk. However, it is more advisable for all the states to be on the alert. Adequate preparations would start with the clearing of gutters in all surroundings and the drainages on the roads and highways. Lagos State has done well in this regard, clearing a number of its drainages and water channels across the state. We urge all the flood-prone states to emulate the Lagos example and get prepared for the floods.

However, there is a lot more to be done, if the country is to avoid the coming flood disaster. For example, a number of human activities that dispose our homesteads and cities to floods must be adequately controlled. There is need to stop the indiscriminate disposal of human and solid wastes all over the place. The water sachets littered in most of our towns and villages nowadays find their way to the few gutters and drains provided and end up clogging most of them. Refuse disposal remains a huge challenge for most of our residents both in the cities and sometimes in the villages.

There are human settlements on the Rivers Niger and Benue banks, where flooding usually occurs. What has the affected state and federal agencies responsible for their relocation done in the past apart from warning them to relocate from those places? We believe that this kind of laid-back approach is not good enough. Government should be more proactive in providing alternative settlements and ensuring that their livelihoods are guaranteed in their new settlements. It is worth pointing out that mere warnings of possible disaster alone may not be enough for them to leave their place of settlement where there is no alternative.

Therefore, we urge the federal agencies concerned to work in concert with their state counterparts to mitigate the effects of this year’s rainfall and floods. A lot of resources, both human and financial, are required to make the necessary preparations to check the floods. Let them ensure that the floods do not wreak havoc across the country. Since large dams have the capacity to control flooding, we urge the Federal and State governments to consider building them across the country to check the yearly floods.