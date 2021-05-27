By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has charged Investors in the State to take advantage of new reforms on the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) space made available for their benefits, but more importantly, to ensure bottlenecks attached to doing business in the State are removed for a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola gave the charge while briefing the Press on the achievements of his agency and those under his supervision, during the 2021 Annual Press Briefing in commemoration of the second year in office of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to him, he stated that new reforms such as the reduction in the average number of days (72-61), required to obtain the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and Governor’s consent, came about due to continuous demand by the citizens, especially, Stakeholders in the Built-environment; through the State’s independent online complaint and feedback mechanism, the Citizensgate; and a corresponding response by the State government to intervene and meet their demands.

He added that the state government has taken a step further to reduce the average number of days required to obtain Construction Permit from 42-28 days; noting that the fees, procedures and laws are now fully publicized on the web.

“The e-planning platform for the submission of all construction permit application has been fully operationalized”, he said.

He maintained that the Lagos State Government was awarded the Presidential Impact Award, in year 2020 by the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC), in recognition of it efforts, particularly in the area of Construction Permit and Registering Property which led to the Ease of Doing Business Initiative in the state.

“The State organizes a Stakeholder’s Engagement Forum for all Stakeholders in the Built-environment occasionally, in order to raise awareness on the Ease of Doing Business, to showcase the reforms undertaken by the State such that key stakeholders in the Built-Environment would be up to speed with current thinking and workings of the State Government”, he noted.

He emphasized that the state government has embarked on Public Awareness Campaign across multiple Social Media channels, promoting the Citizensgate online portal as an alternative mode of access to Government services as opposed to visiting Alausa, Secretariat; he enjoined Citizens to take advantage of same, especially in transacting officially with the Government.