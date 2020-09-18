A call for peace by Ghana-based Nigerian businessman, Victor Ngumah has gone out to the government of two West African neighbouring countries, Nigeria and Ghana for an amicable end to the lingering diplomatic row between them.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana-based Lumen Media International while making the appeal noted that the lingering crises if not settled in time has capacity to negatively affect international trade between both countries.

According to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the duo of Nigeria and Ghana are the most active contributors to trade accounting for the lion share in trade volumes in the region. But that may become negatively affected with implications for other ECOWAS nations according to business expert, Victor Ngumah.

Speaking about the row, Victor Ngumah said, “I have been around long to see the brotherhood that exists between Ghana and Nigeria. I studied ICT at Radford University College here in Accra and set up my business here. As a businessman based in Ghana, I plead on both governments to find a long lasting solution to the current row, for the fact that it’s involves trade and it will drastically affect the economy of both countries.”

“We thank God that both countries have eased restrictions following the outspread of COVID19 pandemic. Understandably, this is a fragile period for economic activities and international trade around the world. We need to be mindful of the prevailing challenges and encourage actions that will unite us and not divide us as well as heal us and not further wound us,” her added.

A native of Ezinihitte in Imo State, Victor Ngumah contested to represent Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency in the Imo state house of assembly. With a strong commitment to impact his society, the founder of Victor for Victory Global Foundation (VVGF) reached out recently to his Ezinihitte constituency with palliatives to help ameliorate the harsh economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

Born on January 8thh, 1981, Victor Ngumah attended Okpofe Community School Ezinihitte and moved to Mater Ecclesiae Seminary, both in Imo State. Through his Lumen Media International, a multi-national media company, Victor Ngumah has been making impact in the West-African country in areas such as broadcasting, events, entertainment and branding among others. His efforts has been recognized by Peace Builders with an award for Excellence in Community Development and Leadership Skills and another as Media/Showbiz personality of the year by City People Magazine during the 10th Anniversary of City People Magazine in Ghana.