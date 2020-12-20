Ghana’s Under-20 national football team, the Black Satellites, came from behind to beat their Burkina Faso counterparts 2-1 in the final of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup on Saturday.

Kouame Jean Fiacre Botue broke the deadlock for the Burkinabe Young Stallions in the 16th minute when he capitalised on a defensive blunder by the Ghanaians to hit the ball past goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.

The Black Satellites equalised in the 40th minute through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh before Precious Boah scored the winner for the Black Satellites from a free kick in the 78th minute.

Ghana and Burkina Faso had already booked their places in next year’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, to be staged in Mauritania, after making it to the final in this zone.

(PANA/NAN)