Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the country is committed to resolving its trade dispute with Nigerian nationals residing in the country.

Consequently, Akufo-Addo promised that the Ghanaian government will consider the resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy Bilateral Meeting’ between Nigeria and Ghana’s senior legislators on 2nd September 2020, at the Ghanaian Parliament House.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this in statement, on Friday.

According to statement, the Ghanaian President gave the assurance when he received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Jubilee House, Accra on Thursday.

It indicated that the legislative diplomacy dialogue became imperative as the parliaments of the two countries sought modalities to resolve challenges and provide an enabling business environment for foreign traders including Nigerians doing business in Ghana.

Several foreign businesses, many Nigerian-owned, in Ghana have been facing challenges in the demand for $1m capital base for foreign traders, as enshrined in the Ghana Investment Promotion Center GIPC Act (2013)

The statement added that Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with Gbajabiamila’s visit and endorsed his proposal for the establishment of a ‘Nigeria-Ghana Business Council’ established by law in both countries.

The Ghanaian leader also suggested the setting up of a joint ministerial committee between the two countries that will “shepherd” issues between Ghana and Nigeria.

“The time has come for us to take these worthwhile steps. I suggested to Mr. President that it will be a good idea to set up a joint ministerial committee of ministers from both sides who will be responsible for shepherding Ghana and Nigeria issues, reporting to both presidents at any one time, and that is how they should be resolved.

“I am hoping when I see him on Monday for the ECOWAS summit, we can advance these discussions and come to a final conclusion.

“The way you yourselves have come about this matter is very satisfactory, and it requires our support. The review that you are asking for, why not? if it works in our mutual perspectives, we can take it for granted that your request will be taken seriously. We will have a look at it.

“So, the request for the review makes a lot of sense,” Akufo-Addo was quoted to have said.