Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said Ghana has deported at least 995 Nigerians through the land border within the last 18 months.

Chairman, National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure in Abuja when she received Prof. Augustine Nwagbara who was sacked recently from a Ghanaian university.

Nwagbara was reported to have been thrown out of the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, over comments he made in a video that went viral.

Dabiri-Erewa added that although 508 Nigerians were deported within the last six months, 486 were deported in 2018.

While condemning the situation, Dabiri-Erewa further said the African continent will suffer if Nigeria took a decision to mete out such treatment to nationals of other African countries.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “It will not go down well in the continent if Nigeria decides to do what they do to Nigerians over there.

“We demand respect. If a Nigerian commits a crime, you should deal with that particular person rather than generalise issues by punishing those who are innocent of the crime.”

On the recent signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Dabiri-Erewa added that there was the need for African countries to come together and work towards the enhancement of bilateral ties.

Nwagbara disclosed that he was yet to receive a letter of dismissal from the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana.

Nwagbara said the controversial video in circulation was doctored, while also saying that the entire saga was to back xenophobia against Nigerians in Ghana.

He Nwagbara commended the prompt response of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, saying the intervention saved his life.